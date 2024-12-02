N26 to open new Tech Hub in Vienna

The German digital bank will hire an additional 300 software engineers, product managers and IT specialists. The team in Vienna will focus on further developing data-driven security systems. Other features that will be developed in Vienna include new peer-to-peer payment options to enable sharing transactions or bills with friends, and automated statistics to give customers an overview of their spending.

The proximity to the pool of technical talent in Central and Eastern Europe and the good connections to Berlin were important factors when looking for the new tech location. N26 currently consists of more than 1,000 employees and the fintech aims to grow to 1,500 employees by the end of 2019.