N26 rolls out card N26 Metal for digital customer

The solution provides users with access to a personalised section within the N26 app which combines a partner program tailored to the needs of digital customers. The card contains worldwide travel insurance, with no additional ATM fees for withdrawing money when travelling abroad.

Customers will have access to a partner program, the company announcing WeWork as its first partner. This agreement will allow customers to become part of the global WeWork network which includes credits to reserve workspaces or conference rooms in WeWork locations around the world. Selected N26 Black customers in Germany, France, Italy and Austria will be invited to sign up for and get early access to N26 Metal from the 14th of December prior to the official rollout in early 2018.

The new product is the first NFC enabled card with a metal core in Europe. The core of the card is made from tungsten, weighing three times more than any standard plastic card. This design is aimed at making the card durable, according to the press release.