N26 launches premium account for freelancers and self-employed

The new account offers foreign travel insurance, including mobile phone theft, ATM cash and purchase protection, as well as car rental insurance. Additionally, the new account enables fee-free foreign currency withdrawals all over the world. N26 Business Black also comes with its own signature card design.

After the launch in 2016 of N26 Business, the mobile bank’s initial offering for freelancers and self-employed, N26 evaluated customer feedback in order to develop premium mobile banking services for business customers. The evaluation’s result: the majority of N26 business customers are digital nomads, who prefer to work from anywhere in the the world and thus highly appreciate business travel insurance. Furthermore, the Mobile Bank received numerous requests from N26 Business users for a premium version of the successful business account.

N26 implemented this customer feedback in launching Business Black by including the insurance package offered by the N26 Black account. The Business Black version provides insurance related to business-related travel, including: travel protection, extended warranty, ATM cash protection, mobile phone theft insurance, purchase protection insurance, car rental insurance, fee-free foreign currency withdrawals (no FX markup fee) and cashback of 0.1% for each Business Mastercard transaction.