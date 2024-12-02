N26 launches in Denmark, Norway, Poland, and Sweden

Moreover, the launch in Liechtenstein and Iceland is planned for later this year. Initially, customers will be able to choose between the N26 free standard account and the N26 business account. With the expansion to European markets outside the monetary union, N26 is bringing its customers flexibility while traveling abroad and doing business with the eurozone.

N26 customers in Denmark, Norway, Poland, and Sweden can now open a free-of-charge N26 Standard account or N26 Business account. The bank accounts are denominated in Euro and come with a free debit Mastercard. N26 customers can organise, withdraw and spend money, as well as control their finances entirely from their smartphone. N26 accounts enable individuals living or working abroad to quickly send money to other bank accounts in the eurozone and to enjoy competitive conditions using their cards while traveling. The N26 Business account is designed for freelancers and self-employed individuals, offering a bank account that travels wherever their business trips take them. Besides transferring and receiving payments from business partners abroad on their Euro currency bank account, N26 Business customers receive a 0.1 % cash back reward on all payments with their Mastercard.

Besides the N26 Standard bank account and N26 Business account, the mobile bank plans to launch the premium products N26 Black and N26 Metal in these new markets. In October 2018 N26 launched its beta product the UK, the first market outside the eurozone. In addition to these latest market entries in Europe, N26 is continuing its global growth strategy with a planned launch in the US in the first half of 2019.

N26 launched in 2015 and has now expanded its services to 22 European markets.