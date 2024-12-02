N26 introduces N26 Go and expands travel-focused services

The new offering, aimed at frequent travellers within Europe, reflects a recent shift in consumer financial priorities as the summer holiday season approaches.

The transition will see existing ‘N26 You’ users automatically moved to ‘N26 Go’, which is priced at EUR 9.90 per month. According to N26 officials, the changes are intended to accommodate increasing demand for travel-related financial tools, with travel and leisure cited as a leading expense category across its European customer base.

Expanded travel features and lounge access

N26 Go includes fee-free international payments and unlimited withdrawals abroad. Customers are also covered under a travel insurance policy that includes provisions for trip delays, cancellations, lost or damaged luggage, and emergency medical care outside their home country.

A new feature available to all customers, regardless of subscription tier, is on-demand access to more than 1,300 airport lounges worldwide. Lounge passes can be purchased directly through the N26 app, with rates varying by subscription level. Standard and Smart users will pay EUR 33 per visit, while N26 Go customers will receive a discounted rate of EUR 15 for their first lounge entry. N26 Metal customers will be entitled to one complimentary visit and will pay EUR 30 thereafter.

The subscription also includes access to ‘Spaces’, a feature that allows users to create and manage up to ten sub-accounts to organise spending. These can be converted into shared spaces or linked to separate cards or IBANs, providing additional tools for managing travel budgets individually or as a group.

In addition to banking features, N26 Go users can access travel-related discounts through partnerships with a range of companies, including Avis, Easyjet, Flixbus, Lastminute.com, Omio, Rentcars.com, and Tiqets.