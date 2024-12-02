N26 integrates Apple Pay for UK customers

The launch comes after N26’s public rollout across the UK in November 2018. With the new solution, N26 customers have access to a new way to pay in stores, in-app, and online via Apple devices.

Payments can be made contactless via iPhone, Apple Watch or Safari on MacBook Pro or MacBook Air with Touch ID, eliminating the need to search for a wallet. Customers can also add their card to Apple Pay via the N26 app or alternatively via the Apple Wallet app.

When using a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the card numbers are not stored on the device, but on a unique Device Account Number that is assigned, encrypted, and stored in the Secure Element on the device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

In addition, users will continue to receive all the rewards offered by credit and debit cards. In stores, Apple Pay works with iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, and Apple Watch.