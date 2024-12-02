





Focusing on financial inclusion and financial literacy and serving the underbanked population, myZoi introduced its digital wallet solution that aims to minimise remittance fees for its users. By providing personalised and affordable financial solutions for underserved customers, the company intends to reconnect banking with society’s needs. According to myZoi’s officials, for corporates, the company allows digitising payroll and advancing operations without altering current processes.In addition, the One-To-Many transfer feature enables customers to transfer funds to up to five individuals for the cost of one, with myZoi intending to optimise financial inclusion and literacy for the underbanked employees located in the UAE and their families by including them into the formal financial landscape. Also, the firm focuses on making daily transactions safe, convenient, and cost efficient via a simplified onboarding journey, domestic payment features, and instant fund transfers to their home countries.By delivering an interactive gamified financial education programme, MoneyTips, myZoi aims to introduce concepts around responsible spending, sustainable budgeting, and protecting funds. Both corporates and partners welcomed the payroll solution as the company continues to ally with more organisations committed to positively impact the lives and futures of underbanked employees. MyZoi intends to include all individuals into the formal financial ecosystem, whilst developing opportunities for their families to access better education, healthcare, and savings.