



Through this move, myTU aims to enable individuals and businesses to add their debit cards to Google Wallet, thereby increasing the security and convenience of payments. As of the announcement, myTU's customers can pay in stores, apps, and online by leveraging their smartphones or other Android devices. Additionally, introducing Google Pay underlines the company's commitment to meeting the digital banking demands of its customer base.











The news comes just a month after myTU secured EUR 10 million in a Series A funding round with participation from existing shareholders and two new investors. The capital was set to support myTU in advancing its product expansion, developing acquiring and lending services, and assisting with regulatory preparations for obtaining a full banking licence from the Bank of Lithuania.





Optimising payments through Google Pay

When it comes to myTU’s individual clients, Google Pay is set to deliver scaled convenience for everyday transactions, enabling customers to pay for groceries, public transportation, and online shopping with their Android devices instead of physical wallets. Also, transactions can be more efficient and users benefit from Google Pay’s security capabilities, which focus on ensuring that card details remain encrypted and safeguarded during purchases. On the other hand, myTU’s business customers can add physical and virtual Visa cards for their employees to Google Wallet, supporting companies in simplifying their payment processes and enabling teams to make purchases more efficiently and safely.

Furthermore, commenting on the news, representatives from myTU mentioned that rolling out Google Pay facilitates the advancement of the company’s mission to provide user-focused solutions that meet the needs, demands, and preferences of customers. Additionally, the integration intends to develop a more versatile and optimal payment ecosystem. Besides this, later in 2025, myTU aims to launch the same capability with Apple Pay, in turn ensuring that its users gain access to two widely-leveraged mobile payment platforms.