



Coming as part of a broader update to the myTU app and following the earlier launch of Google Pay, the introduction of Apple Pay seeks to equip consumers with a safer and more convenient way to pay, allowing them to avoid handing their payment card to someone else or needing to exchange cash. Additionally, the solution leverages the security capabilities of the iPhone to protect every transaction. Besides rolling out Google Pay and now Apple Pay, myTU also included instant card issuance, token management, and improved digital wallet support as part of its app’s upgrade.











Scaling payment efficiency and security

With the integration of Apple Pay, customers need to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near a payment terminal to conduct a contactless payment. Every purchase is then authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or device passcode, as well as a one-time unique dynamic security code, in turn increasing safety and privacy. The payment solution is widely accepted, with users being able to leverage it at grocery stores, pharmacies, taxis, restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores, among other locations. At the same time, customers can utilise Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make more efficient and convenient purchases in apps or on the web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information.

Furthermore, the updated myTU app provides instant issuance of virtual cards, enabling users to begin spending immediately, without the need to wait for a physical one. Also, they can replace cards without disrupting recurring payments by maintaining merchant tokens and block tokens to stop specific transactions, making it a suitable option for managing online subscriptions. When it comes to merchants that use tokenized billing, myTU’s app allows them to maintain continuity when card details are modified. For users, this allows them to benefit from uninterrupted access to subscriptions and memberships after a card update.

For individuals who prefer plastic cards, the app enables them to order one separately, only when needed. With this division between virtual and physical card issuance, myTU underlines its shift towards more flexible and digitally focused banking.