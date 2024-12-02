The card, available in both physical and virtual formats, offers businesses enhanced fraud protection, simplified expense tracking, and flexible spending limits. The new product allows businesses to issue cards to employees or departments, providing full control over spending and offering real-time transaction monitoring.

Through myTU's API, businesses can manage card issuance and related processes for their partners while ensuring account holders retain full control. This feature is particularly beneficial for businesses looking to streamline their financial operations without needing to micromanage individual expenses.













Designed with the needs of startups and businesses overlooked by traditional banks in mind, myTU’s card offers greater flexibility in managing expenses. Businesses can set custom spending limits, categorize transactions, and attach invoices in real-time. The solution provides streamlined financial processes, with businesses gaining the ability to issue as many cards as needed for different departments or specific expenses, such as travel or software subscriptions.

The card also targets underserved financial service providers, offering essential tools for managing payments. The API further extends the solution's capabilities, enabling businesses to issue cards to their partners for a range of use cases, such as contractor management or logistics services.





Planning ahead

With plans to issue over 50,000 business cards in the next two years, myTU is positioning itself as a versatile solution for growing businesses. The company is committed to providing lower fees and greater flexibility compared to traditional banking, ensuring scalability as businesses expand.

Founded in 2019, myTU is an AI-powered digital bank that delivers secure financial services through a cloud-first platform. With its innovative approach, the bank serves over 50,000 retail customers and 200+ legal entities, aiming to process over €1 billion in transactions by 2025.