mytaxi, SumUp join forces in Europe

Through the cooperation, mytaxi recommends its more than 45,000 associated taxi drivers the exclusive use of SumUp as a mobile payment solution.

By means of the cooperation all mytaxi partners can now accept card payments using PIN+, SumUps mobile Chip-and-PIN card terminal. This is especially convenient for passengers who do not use the mytaxi app and wish to pay by card. Thanks to the integrated chip and magnetic strip reader, all common cash and credit cards can be debited, including those of foreign customers as well as American Express cards. At the same time, payment per app, which has been launched by mytaxi in 2012, will continue to be possible.

In recent months, SumUps payment solution was tested by more than 400 mytaxi partners in the context of a joint pilot project. As a first step, this solution will be implemented in Germany and Austria; in the next phase, it will also be provided to mytaxi partners in Switzerland and Spain.

In order to use SumUp, associated mytaxi drivers must upload the SumUp app to their smart phones and connect the terminal device to the SumUp PIN+ card terminal via Bluetooth. For billing, the driver enters the fare into the SumUp app and the customer confirms payment by entering his pin code into the card terminal. On request, a receipt will be sent via SMS or e-mail.

SumUp refrains from a contract term, monthly basic fees and a minimum turnover. The cooperation with mytaxi supplements the existing cooperations that SumUp maintains with a number of partners throughout Europe, such as UBS, DHL and Tupperware.

In recent news, GBGroup, a global identity intelligence provider, has unveiled its collaboration with SumUp.