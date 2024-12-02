MySize launches online store Modelista

After integrating the MySizeID technology, Modelista allows shoppers to measure themselves, upload their personal fit profiles to the retailer, and receive an accurate recommended size for any apparel item on the site.

Consumers can then select their recommended size and add it to their shopping cart before checking out.

Moreover, MySizeID aims to reduce or even eliminate the customer’s uncertainties regarding size and fit. According to My Size’s estimates, the mobile app can increase average order values by approximately 20% and can reduce return rates by approximately 30%.