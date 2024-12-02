myPOS relaunches to support in-app payments

The service was developed in 2016 as part of the online checkout integrations. It enables merchants to accept payments within their apps, meaning that customers are not redirected to external sites. In addition, a dedicated technical support team is available to help merchants with integration.

Currently, the myPOS in-app payments gateway accepts card schemes such as Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay International, JCB, and Bancontact.

Merchants can integrate the solution directly into their apps, reducing the number of redirects the user needs to go through before paying. The cardholder is guided during the payment process while myPOS checks the card-sensitive data and processes the transaction, without storing any data on the merchant’s app platform.

In addition, users can save their card information into myPOS, where it remains encrypted.