myPOS launches Tap to Pay on iPhone for merchants in Germany





Following this announcement, Tap to Pay will be available within the myPOS Glass application and it is set to allow merchants and businesses to accept contactless payments directly on their iPhones, with no additional hardware needed. Tap to Pay on iPhone will also enable firms to accept all forms of contactless transactions, including Apple Pay, contactless credit cards, contactless debit cards, and other digital wallets.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Through the use of Tap to Pay on iPhone, businesses will be given the possibility to easily and securely accept payments on the go using their own iPhones, as well as gain more satisfied customers and users. In addition, with myPOS, merchants will have access to their funds immediately, with no additional costs.

myPOS users that have compatible phones will be enabled to accept contactless transactions by downloading and opening the myPOS Glass app, running up the sale, and presenting their phone to the client. The shopper is expected to only hold contactless payment methods (credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, or other digital wallet) near the trader’s iPhone, and then the payment should be securely completed using the NFC technology.

At the same time, merchants who are new to the platform can start using Tap to Pay on iPhone with myPOS Glass after opening a myPOS account, as well as going through online verification. By becoming a myPOS client, they will also be given the capability to benefit from a free merchant account, a free business card, and immediate deposits of all accepted payments at no extra cost. Traders and businesses will be enabled to use the service with no additional costs being applied and no separate devices needed.

All transactions will be encrypted and secure, as Apple’s Tap to Pay on iPhone leverages the device's built-in features to keep the business and client data private and secure. When the payment is being processed, neither Apple nor myPOS stores card numbers nor transaction information on the device, or any Apple servers.



