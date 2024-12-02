Launching in all myPOS markets, the new device features a new design with a durable keyboard. myPOS Go 2 is smaller than most modern smartphones, thus packing payment capabilities into a miniature case.











Benefits of using payment terminals from myPOS

Company officials stated that as a cost-efficient device, myPOS Go 2 is a great entry-level card acceptance machine for the smallest merchants which have been hit the hardest by the stagnating economy. With this tool, entrepreneurs can accept payments and manage their business on the go, without the high expenses. Their mission is to help them grow, so they continue to improve their devices and expand their ecosystem.





Enhancements of the new device

As with other myPOS devices, the new myPOS Go 2 gives merchants a chance to use all tools on the fintech platform without monthly fees. myPOS clients receive a free multicurrency merchant account and dedicated IBAN per currency, a free business debit card, and instant settlement of all funds from card payments accepted via myPOS.

The fintech unveiled that more myPOS enhancements are coming soon. This spring, the company plans to launch a new augmented Android terminal. Additionally, the myPOS Go 2 launch will be followed by the release of the Go 2 Printing Dock, enabling merchants to issue hard-copy receipts. Unlike its predecessor, which only sends electronic receipts, the new device addresses the need of business owners for scalable solutions and add-on capabilities.





What does myPOS do?

myPOS is a fintech company serving small and medium-sized business clients across the European Economic Area, Switzerland, and the UK. It provides easy and convenient in-store, online, and on-the-go payment solutions for more than 150,000 businesses in over 30 European countries.

The myPOS platform gives micro businesses and SMEs everything they need to accept payments and manage various aspects of their business, including selling remotely, accelerating cash flow, and enabling ecommerce.