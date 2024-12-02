myPOS expands in UK with UTP acquisition

The move is intended to expand myPOS’s presence in the UK and strengthen its ability to serve small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in both the UK and Europe.

UTP, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Reading, provides a range of payment services, including portable and countertop card machines, Tap-to-Pay functionality, ecommerce solutions, and flexible funding options.

Improving SME payment solutions

By integrating UTP’s direct sales team and established customer base, myPOS aims to enhance its reach and support for businesses in the UK. A representative from myPOS stated that the acquisition is focused on improving payment options, expanding support for SMEs, and enabling businesses to scale with minimal upfront costs. The official emphasised that the partnership would facilitate faster delivery of solutions to merchants, ultimately contributing to their long-term success.

A UTP representative noted that joining myPOS presents an opportunity for growth, citing the fintech firm’s expanding European presence and broad suite of financial products. They expressed confidence that the transition would create new possibilities for both UTP’s sales team and its existing merchant base.

UTP clients will continue receiving services without immediate changes, with plans to gradually introduce them to the myPOS platform.

This development follows myPOS’s recent acquisition of French payment solutions provider Toporder, further reinforcing its expansion strategy across Europe. According to the official press release, over the past year, myPOS has grown its client base by 42%, now serving 250,000 businesses.





Other developments from myPOS

In March 2025, myPOS has entered into a strategic collaboration with Satispay to support Italian merchants and provide them with an advanced payment solution.

Through this partnership, Satispay aimed to further solidify its position in digital payments in Italy and equip merchants with the ability to optimise sales, both in-store and online. By integrating myPOS, Satispay was set to be able to deliver its services to an additional 50,000 merchants, expanding its network of 400,000 businesses.

