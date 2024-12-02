myPOS enables iDEAL payments acceptance

iDEAL allows customers to pay for items and services by directly linking their bank account, circumventing the need for inputting credit card information. It is a Netherlands-based payment solution which negates the need for registration or enrolment. As long as the customer has a bank account with a bank partnered with iDEAL, they need to log in with their online banking details, which automatically completes the transaction in the environment of the bank itself.

myPOS is a UK-based payments provider and processor, and its package includes a smart POS device, free myPOS account with business VISA card, and access to additional merchant services.

All myPOS clients located in the Netherlands can implement iDEAL into their online stores using myPOS APIs. The solution is also available for several marketplaces supported by myPOS, like WooCommerce, OpenCart, and Magento.