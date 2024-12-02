myPOS, Bancontact Payconiq announce online payments acceptance

The partnership between the European card payments provider myPOS and the Belgian company providing electronic payments Bancontact Payconiq has reached new heights. Thus, all myPOS clients can now accept online payments made with Bancontact cards through myPOS online services such as PayButton, PayLink, and myPOS Checkout.

Bancontact Payconiq is responsible for the processing of electronic payments made through debit cards for goods purchased in shops, gas stations, vending machines, and online across Belgium. In March 2018 Bancontact Company merged with Payconiq Belgium to form a new company under the name of Bancontact Payconiq Company.

myPOS and Bancontact Payconiq Company started a partnership in early 2017, when all myPOS devices across the EEA started accepting payments made with Bancontact cards. This allowed myPOS merchants in Belgium and travelling consumers across Europe to receive and make payments using one of their preferred payment methods.