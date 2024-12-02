MYPINPAD rolls out Open mPOS platform for PIN on mobile

Open mPOS will provide a certified PIN on Mobile (PoM) solution that is aimed to remove the complexity in achieving and maintaining PCI SPoC compliance.

The Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) has acknowledged input from the industry that mobile and tablet-based POS solutions are key enablers for the continued growth of card payment acceptance. They recently released a standard for Software PIN entry into smart mobile devices.

Software PoM opens the path to develop tablet and smart mobile-based payment solutions to increase card acceptance globally. Publication of the standard has generated high demand globally for SPoC certified solutions. Recent industry reports forecast a CAGR in global mPOS solutions of more than 30% from now until 2025.

Through an API, coupled with a MYPINPAD enabled Secure Card Reader, Open mPOS can be integrated into a merchant’s existing payment applications and will be available through MYPINPAD and its distribution partners. Open mPOS utilises MYPINPAD’s payments platform to facilitate the entire payment process.