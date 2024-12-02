MYPINPAD Pin Capture Technology embedded into Thales payShield

Thales manufactures the scalable payShield 9000, which is used in an estimated 80% of card payment transactions. The release will be installed on all new payShield 9000 HSMs, and is currently being deployed to all existing HSMs in the field via a new firmware update.

MYPINPAD’s proprietary crypto functions, and specifically its PIN capture technology, now standard on all Thales payShield devices, is available at the very heart of the critical payments infrastructure for banks and financial institutions. This enables them to create solutions to meet the upcoming 3DS 2.0 standard and the newly mandated PSD2 requirements.

Users of the latest payShield software will also now be able to support future versions of ‘PIN on Mobile’, such as a downloadable terminal.