MYPINPAD opens New Zealand office

MYPINPAD offers personal authentication solutions designed to reside on commercially available smartphones and tablets. Its PIN on Mobile technology protects the input of sensitive information on touchscreens. This technology allows every day smart phones and tablets to become payment acceptance devices with the functionality of capturing card holder PINs.

The new office in Auckland, New Zeeland will ensure the availability of local industry knowledge and support capabilities for MYPINPAD customers in Australia, New Zealand and across the Asia Pacific region.