MYPINPAD, Datecs to increase global card acceptance

The solution is aimed for in-store transactions and is set to streamline the current merchant payments landscape. As an alternative to traditional hardware based terminals, the PoM solution is software based PIN pad and enables PIN authentication on consumer off-the-shelf devices (COTS), removing the need for a hardware PIN pad.

The technology has been developed to expand the global mPOS market offering, to drive sale volumes for SMEs currently without the means to accept card payments. Merchants of all sizes will be able to accept card payments.