MYPINPAD, Clik to streamline payments for merchants in South East Asia

Due to this partnership, Clik will be able to meet merchants’ payment needs – whether via card or mobile payment – without them having to work with additional suppliers.

Clik will leverage MYPINPAD’s Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment security, as well as facilities that aid integration with existing payment infrastructure, such as pre-existing bank and International Payment Scheme cards.

As part of the collaboration, the payments company will provide Clik with its Open mPOS solution, which allows payment providers like to offer a PCI Approved PIN on Mobile (PoM) solutions to merchant customers. This can be deployed without Clik having to undertake their own Software PIN on COTS (SPoC) PCI certification.

As a result, Open mPOS will help Clik when deploying the latest mobile payment innovations aimed to cater to the needs of South-East Asian merchants as they respond to evolving consumer demand for secure and convenient cashless payments.