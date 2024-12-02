MYPINPAD, Clik launch Authenticator payment solution in Asia-Pacific

The two companies announced their partnership through the launch of MYPINPAD’s Open mPOS system to the Asian market as a solution to support merchants in responding to the region’s fragmented consumer payments landscape.

With Authenticator, Clik can develop personal authentication applications for wallet and online transactions. Thus, it will be able to develop card PIN entry solutions for consumer mobile payment apps and eWallets. This service will provide merchants and consumers a way to authenticate transactions using their card PIN. This will replace alternative authentication techniques such as One Time Passwords (OTP).

Moreover, MYPINPAD can assist the payments aggregator to support merchant customers in accessing improved data on its consumers, by capturing information on transactions on its payment platform, and enriching this data with demographic and geolocational data.