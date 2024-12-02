MyOrder selects Wirecard for HCE solution

MyOrder is an m-commerce platform with services like mobile ordering and loyalty services. By adding virtual cards for mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) payments to the platform, MyOrder is able to provide an enhanced mobile ecosystem to consumers.

MyOrder provides an app that enables customers to order in advance and pay with their smartphone at more than 14,500 participating retailers in the Netherlands, such as restaurants, cinemas, parking spots and others. Starting in Q4 of 2015, the MyOrder App will include virtual cards, issued by Wirecard Card Solutions. Using Wirecard’s mobile payment technology, MyOrder customers with an Android device can use their wallet app with the HCE mobile card to make NFC payments at any terminal that accepts Maestro contactless.

According to information provided by the Dutch Payments Association, there are more than 9.5 million contactless cards and smartphones with corresponding payment functionality in the Netherlands. Consumers can make contactless payments at 70.000 point-of-sale (POS) terminals throughout the country. The number of performed NFC payments reflects this: in March 2015, 4.4 million contactless payment transactions have been made, an increase of 36% compared to the month before.

The MyOrder App allows consumers to order and pay with their smartphone at more than 14,500 locations, including restaurants, theatres and parking spots. MyOrder was launched in 2008 by entrepreneur Thomas Brinkman and is an initiative of global financial services provider Rabobank. MyOrder is an m-commerce and loyalty platform.

