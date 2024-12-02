MYOB to launch mobile payments solution

The initial release of MYOB PayDirect comprises a free mobile app that enables business owners to take credit card payments. The app has two modes, namely payments-only (enabling SMEs to accept customer payments while on the road) and integrated (where the app integrates with AccountRight Live and enables clients to raise invoices, manage debtors and contacts, as well as take payments).

MYOB is a company that supplies its software, services and support to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and public accountants. MYOBs services extend online, delivering cloud accounting products such as LiveAccounts and AccountRight Live.

In August 2013, MYOB has signed an agreement with Australian technology company Mint Wireless for MYOB to distribute, license and integrate Mint Wireless’ mobile payment services with MYOB’s software products.