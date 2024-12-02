MyLife switches payment gateway to BlueSnap

In order to expand business beyond the US, MyLife sought a payment gateway that could power subscription sales around the world. Working with BlueSnap, MyLife made adjustments to its transaction process and settings.

MyLife.com is a service for protecting reputations and privacy for everyone in the US. MyLife monitors the illegal web to protect people from data breaches.

BlueSnap is a global payment gateway powering the checkout process for ecommerce merchants worldwide.