MYHSM to offer Thales payShield 10k to assist with transaction processing

The announcement follows the End of Life notice issued by Thales to payShield 9000 current customers, stating many must end the use of current 9000’s and migrate to 10k by 31 December 2022.

MYHSM provides services to a wide spectrum of customers: merchants, acquirers, payment service providers (PSP), payment facilitators (PayFac), and issuers. As a result, stakeholders involved in the transaction processing ecosystem are able to remove capital infrastructure constraints and eliminate the need for highly skilled resources that are usually associated with payment platforms.

MYHSM’s estate is continually updated and can therefore ensure that its clients never have to replace infrastructure due to future End of Life announcements.