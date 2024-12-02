MYHSM, Prime Factors to deliver payment solution using Thales payShield 10k

Under the agreement, Prime Factors’ Bank Card Security System (BCSS) will expedite customers’ payment application, development, and integration with MYHSM’s PHSMaaS and hosted HSM services. BCSS provides a multi-platform API with integrated key management, that simplifies application development and HSM utilization for on-premise or cloud environments, enabling customers to connect with MYHSM’s payments security system for secure, PCI-compliant, cloud-based transactions.

Prime Factors’ BCSS enables new MYHSM customers to be onboarded and configured in a fraction of the time needed for standard HSM integration, while offering additional functionality. This includes integration with high-level APIs, management of cryptographic keys and user permissions, audit logs and reporting with tracking of PCI compliance, and load balancing and segmentation of HSMs. BCSS can also facilitate the generation of data structures, including cryptographic information, necessary for payment card or mobile wallet provisioning, such as Secure Element, Host Card Emulation, and IoT.

The combined Prime Factors and MYHSM technology is already in operation in the US, as well as in the UK, where it has successfully integrated with payShield 9000 and the recently released payShield 10K from Thales eSecurity. Prime Factors is now ready to help clients leverage MYHSM’s services, and MYHSM is introducing BCSS as an option to help speed deployments for their customers integrating with Thales payShield for the first time.