MYHSM launches HSM service

MYHSM enables merchants, acquirers, Payment Service Providers (PSP), Payment Facilitators (PayFac), and issuers to utilise security as a service in order to simplify operations, as well as leverage cloud services while focusing on improving the consumer digital payment experience.

By offering payShield HSMs as a hosted service, MYHSM allows organisations to meet the growing demand for SaaS solutions for complex payment systems. This solution removes capital infrastructure constraints and the need for highly skilled resource associated with payment platforms. It enables payment transaction processing and payment credential issuing with trusted key management for the dynamic payments industry.

The service will provide hosting and management functions for Thales payShield HSMs to enable both existing and new entrants to the payments world to comply with regulatory and applicable Payment Card Industry (PCI) standards.

payShield will offer reduced certification costs, and there will be no need for trusted key custodianship obligations, no need to hire and train dedicated skilled staff, no dedicated in-house infrastructure investment, and no requirement for advanced and secure hosting environment.