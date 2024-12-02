MyECheck to provide m-payment services to Sionic Mobile

Sionic Mobile is set to integrate with the MyECheck mobile banking and payments systems. MyECheck is set to provide a number of functions and services for the Sionic Mobile system including User registration and security, electronic cheque payment services, and User account services.

Sionic Mobile is the maker and provider of ION, a digital m-commerce platform delivering mobile promotions, payments and rewards. These apps, ION Loyalty and ION Rewards connect in the cloud for enhanced checkouts. ION Loyalty provides among others rewards for customers for their repeat business. The ION Rewards application uses Dwolla payments to allow consumers to earn digital ION rewards by paying with their phones at ION merchants. The Sionic Mobile platform requires no integration with point-of-sale (POS) systems.

MyECheck is an electronic payment technology developer, providing an electronic payment method that is replacing cash, paper cheques, credit or debit cards, and ACH e-cheque payments. MyECheck customers include corporations, retailers, governments, payment processors and financial institutions.

In recent news, MyECheck has launched a payment platform for government account to government account payments, dubbed MyECheck G-Pay.