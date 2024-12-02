MyECheck rolls out mobile payments system

The eMobile Pay: Card Free Wallet smartphone app has been released on Google Play and in the Apple App Store on iTunes.

eMobile Pay is a mobile payment alternative to credit and debit card processing for businesses and merchants, and is free from card interchange fees. Instead of using credit or debit cards to load a wallet or make a payment, eMobile uses funds loaded from a linked checking account via any bank to process transactions.

eMobile Pay can be used on all Android and Apple smartphones and with all US checking accounts, including personal, business and government accounts.

When invoicing with eMobile, transaction data is exchanged via Quick Response (QR) code invoices that are displayed on a screen or can be sent via email, text message, social media, messengers and even on a printed bill. There are no scanners, swipe devices, hardware, terminals or gateways required to accept eMobile payments.

The eMobile web app will include invoicing, recurring billing and installment payments for larger businesses and corporate billers. The company will also be releasing a number of commerce plug-ins.

MyECheck is an electronic payment technology developer, providing an electronic payment method that is replacing cash, paper cheques, credit or debit cards, and ACH e-cheque payments. MyECheck customers include corporations, retailers, governments, payment processors and financial institutions.