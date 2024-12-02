MyECheck launches government-to-government payment application

The G-Pay application is a plug-in to MyECheck and provides security and payment capabilities for government entities to process authorized funds transfers to and from any government owned checking account.

G-Pay works with governments existing check payment issuance and tracking systems that are designed to issue and report paper check transactions. Other system features include system access and transaction authorization verification, and customizable automated reporting.

MyECheck is an electronic payment technology developer, providing an electronic payment method that is replacing cash, paper checks, credit or debit cards, and ACH e-check payments. MyECheck customers include corporations, retailers, governments, payment processors and financial institutions.