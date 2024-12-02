mydala, Fortumo launch carrier billing in the Middle East

The first region where mydala is rolling out carrier billing with Fortumo is the Middle East, with payments launched initially in Dubai. mydala customers here can now purchase discounted deal offerings by charging payments to their mobile phone bill.

To expand their payment reach, mydala is using Fortumo’s cross-platform mobile payments product integrated into their web portal. This product enables reaching users in over 90 countries through one integration, while being available on both desktop web, mobile web and inside applications.