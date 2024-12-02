MyCheck startup raises USD 5 mln funding round from Santander

The funding round is backed by Spanish financial institution Santander via its recently launched Santander Innoventures Fund.

The USD 100 million fund launched in July 2014 with a remit to invest in early-stage fintech startups, with investments ranging from USD 100,000 to USD 10 million, so right across the board of early-stage. As well as capital, its portfolio companies are said to benefit from Satander’s “expertise and scale,” with the potential to have their product marketed to the bank’s 107 million-plus retail and commercial customers across Europe and the Americas.

Initially launched as a consumer app in 2011, MyCheck has since pivoted to more of a B2B model, providing a platform that enables mobile payments/loyalty for restaurant chains (such as Busaba and Prezzo in the UK and Blockheads and Aroma in the US) and the hospitality industry more generally.