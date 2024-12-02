MyCheck collaborates with PayPal for mobile payments in restaurants

The app itself enables users to select a restaurant from a list, check-in to the venue, and once there, view ordered items and prices on the mobile device, split the bill (if desired), add a tip, redeem an offer, accrue loyalty card stamps, check out by hitting the pay button without waiting for a check, and receive an email receipt.

MyCheck is a checkout technology that enables users in restaurants to view, split, and pay their bill from their mobile device without waiting for the cheque or the credit card slip. The technology comes in 3 forms: a standalone consumer app that can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play; a white label platform that has been adopted by a number of restaurant chains and as a ‘MyCheck Inside’ functionality that powers other consumer apps that are aimed at the hospitality sector.

