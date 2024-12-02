MyChargeBack upgrades its fund recovery services

The four are the company’s Case Builder Chargeback Program for sums under USD 5,000, its Advanced Chargeback Program for sums above USD 5,000, a Wire Transfer Recall Program, and a Legal Assistance Program.

The cases MyChargeBack handles are typically filed by victims of binary options, forex, diamond investment, and cryptocurrency scams, among many others. The vast majority of the thousands of victims of binary options scams that have been assisted by MyChargeBack have reported remarkably similar stories. For example, they first became aware they were scammed when they attempted withdraw their funds. To prevent that from happening, the scammers quickly empty the customer’s account, or require a massive deposit of additional funds that dwarf the withdrawal request.

MyChargeBack is owned and operated by Cactil, a US-based dispute resolution consultancy company with a global focus and an international client base throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.