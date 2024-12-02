MyBank to launch MyBank Mandates in October 2014

MyBank Mandates provide direct debit users with a way to agree online that their account can be debited. Merchants and public authorities across Europe will be able to replace paper mandates with this solution.

Financial institutions and service providers in several European countries have started preparations to introduce this electronic mandate functionality for SEPA Direct Debits to their customers from that date on.

The MyBank Mandate Pilot included participation from banks, services providers and merchants, which provided feedback on technical, security and business aspects of MyBank.

In recent news, MyBank has entered a partnership with Italy-based shipping company Tirrenia, to offer the MyBank payment option to Tirrenia customers.