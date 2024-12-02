MyBank selected by Genialloyd for payment option

The MyBank button on Genialloyd’s website redirects the insurer’s customers to their own online or mobile banking platform, where they can pay by confirming a SEPA credit transfer that already has all the transaction details filled in.

Customers using MyBank do not have to communicate their payment details or other confidential data to any web shops or other third parties, since the payment process takes place within the environment of their own bank.

Genialloyd is part of Allianz Group and is specialised in direct insurance product sales through internet and telephone channels.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.