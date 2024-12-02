MyBank SDD Core Mandates solution launched

Financial institutions and service providers are in the process of rolling out this pan-European electronic mandate solution for SEPA Core Direct Debits (SDDs) to corporate and retail customers across Europe. By enabling buyers to pay via SDD when shopping or settling bills online, MyBank Mandates extends the benefits of this payment instrument to the digital environment.

MyBank Mandates provides customers with a way to agree online that their account can be debited. Merchants and public authorities across Europe will be able to replace paper mandates with this new solution.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.

