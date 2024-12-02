MyBank provides Access to the Account services to banks

The interface will be made available to all buyer banks and will enable them to provide a pan-European solution to their customers to make payments through third-party payment service providers (TPPs). The use of a ‘redirection protocol’ ensures that credentials are not disclosed to any third parties.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.

In recent news, MyBank the pan-European e-payments framework, has revealed plans to launch its MyBank Mandates solution in October 2014.