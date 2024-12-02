MyBank manages over EUR 1 bln worth of transactions

Amounts paid with MyBank range from EUR 2 to EUR 400,000 and cover a wide range of use cases from C2B and B2B transactions to payments to public administration.

MyBank SCT is currently used by over 250 banks in five countries, with an average growth rate of 40% per month throughout 2015.

With the Greek banking community set to join MyBank at the end of April 2016, a planned launch in Spain, and a growing number of PSPs and other service providers integrating MyBank into their merchant offerings, the growth is expected to continue.

Neither business nor retail customers need to register to pay with MyBank, as long as their bank supports this pan-European e-authorisation solution. MyBank supports online banking-based payments via SEPA Credit Transfer as well as the creation, amendment and cancellation of SEPA Direct Debit mandates. A pilot for a MyBank Identity Verification service is currently being conducted.