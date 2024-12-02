MyBank-initiated payments hit EUR 10 billion milestone

While it took just under five years to reach the EUR 5 billion milestone, the value doubled within less than a year. On average more than EUR 14.5 million are transacted via MyBank every day.

MyBank is gaining ground across the EU and is widely used for transactions in business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and public administration contexts. The pan-European solution enables the initiation of secure online-banking based payments with no set amount limit.

The MyBank value proposition provides businesses and consumers with an online payment solution directly from their online or mobile banking without disclosing any account details to third parties. MyBank helps merchants to protect their customers’ data while increasing the average ticket and expand their business cross-border.