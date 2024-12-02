MyBank, Banca Sella in strategic alliance

Italian citizens will now be able to pay for goods and services directly from their bank account, while merchants will have a new way to collect funds. They will also be able to collect funds from across Europe where banks have implemented MyBank.

MyBank is an e-authorisation solution that enables customers to pay for their online purchases via their regular online or mobile banking environment.

In recent news, MyBank has started providing Access to the Account services, allowing banks and other financial institutions to comply with the requirements of the new payment services directive (PSD2).