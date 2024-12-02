Myanmar: 2C2P launches mPOS payments in hotels

Under the terms of the agreement, iACCEPT is set to accept MasterCard and Visa international credit and debit cards.

iACCEPT is a 2C2P-owned mobile solution that turns iOS and Android phones into a mobile point-of-sale system by attaching a small card reader that can read magnetic stripe cards and EMV chip cards. It enables merchants to use the POS in front of the customer. To begin with, hotels under the Myanmar Hotels International Group are set to accept payments inside guests’ rooms to allow in-room express checkout.