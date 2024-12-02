Myanmar: 2C2P, Creative Web Studio join forces to focus on payment solutions

The partnership is set to deliver enhanced transaction and payment infrastructure for online sales, notably in the developing Myanmar travel and tourism sector.

Creative Web Studio will integrate 2C2P’s online payment solutions into Myanmar merchants’ operations, providing internationally-linked payment processing capabilities. With the integrated 2C2P payment services, merchants can now process online transactions, opening up new business opportunities and facilitating the payments process.

Tourists will be able to transact on merchants’ websites using most international credit and debit cards, recognized and accepted by 2C2P’s payment gateway. Research firm New Crossroads Asia has forecast tourist arrivals in Myanmar will grow at a CAGR of 25% from 2013 to 2020.

2C2P, which processed over USD 500 million worth of online payments in 2013, has offices across Southeast Asia, including in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Philippines and Thailand, as well as in Hong Kong.

Creative Web Studio is a full-service provider of web design, web portals, web applications development, ecommerce solutions, online marketing, flash design and print and identity services. Founded in 2005, the company has become a solutions provider and designer of integrated services, with more than 200 clients in Myanmar and globally.