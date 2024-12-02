My Fashion Republic Group acquires Luxify.com

Luxify.com was launched in 2013 in Hong Kong, and it has been one destination for luxury in Asia, connecting luxury shoppers in Asia with leading luxury brands and dealers around the world.

My Fashion Republic Group's acquisition of Luxify.com continues its expansion, as well as it strengthens the company’s position in the online luxury sector. Representatives of Luxify.com believe that My Fashion Republic Group's ecosystem will benefit their members by providing them with safer access to leading luxury brands and services.