MWC 2014: Wirecard adds mobile loyalty solutions via BLE payment technology

BLE radio technology enables contactless data transfer at a distance of up to 10 m. Using micro transmitters (beacons), BLE provides location-based services that are communicated to the point of sale for mobile marketing activities. As soon as a customer comes within the range of the beacons, retailers can send personalised offers to the customers mobile device. These include discounts, special offers and loyalty schemes that are directly related to the customers current location within the store.

The solution will be presented by Wirecard at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which will be held between 24-27 February 2014.

In recent news, the European cross-channel payment solution, Yapital, and Wirecard have entered into a partnership to provide cross-channel payment methods to their customers.

