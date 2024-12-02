MWC 2014: Point partners Handelsbanken for mobile payments services

Point is providing VeriFone’s EMV-compatible PAYware Mobile devices and managed services including software support, deployment and helpdesk. Handelsbanken, a Nordic bank with a regional branch network encompassing the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway and the Netherlands, is using the Point solution to deliver a branded mobile payment service.

VeriFone’s PAYware Mobile solutions work with Apple iPad, iPod touch, iPhone and other smartphones and tablets. The PAYware Mobile e105 is a universal payment adapter that includes chip & PIN and mag-stripe functionalities that extends the point-of-sale (POS) to all environments.

