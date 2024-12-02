MWC 2014: PayPal, Deutsche Telekom extend European reach with carrier payments deal

A part of PayPal’s carrier payment network, Deutsche Telekom and PayPal is set to enable the extension of carrier payments across Europe.

Deutsche Telekom has a presence in 14 markets throughout Europe, with some 144 million mobile customers. Deutsche Telekom joins approximately 250 carriers as part of PayPal’s carrier payments network.

With PayPal, carriers such as Deutsche Telekom, can enable their subscribers to purchase digital goods, such as e-books, music and in-game content across digital merchant websites and mobile applications.

In recent news, eBay and PayPal have launched apps for the second generation Samsung’s Gear 2 smart watches to enable mobile commerce.